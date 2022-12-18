Search icon
Christmas 2022: Recreate Kiara Advani's black gown look at Christmas party

Wear a black gown like Kiara Advani at a Christmas party, people will not be able to take their eyes off you.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 18, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Christmas day is about to come, if your favorite colour is black then you too can wear a black gown like actress Kiara Advani. This dress will enhance your look at the party.

1. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
1/4

Everyone is planning something or the other for the Christmas party. Also, if you are still confused about the dress for this party, then you too can try a black gown like actress Kiara Advani. The jingle neckline, thigh-high slit, long trail and backless design are sure to compliment your look.

2. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
2/4

If you go to the party wearing this type of dress then everyone will go crazy over you. Kiara Advani wore this dress at the heroine Femina Beauty Awards. But if your favorite colour is black, then you can wear it on the coming Christmas Day.

3. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
3/4

Black colour is the favorite of all. Be it any party, you look different by wearing black colour. So if you also want to look different in the Christmas party, then you can show yourself beautiful in this gown.

4. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
4/4

Like Kiara Advani, you too will look stunning in the party. If you kept this look of yours in the party. By the way, everyone wears red color on Christmas Day. But if you go out of your way to wear a black gown like this, you will come in the limelight.

