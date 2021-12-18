Christmas 2021: Classic movies to binge-watch this holiday season

Take a peek at some of the movies that you might want to watch this holiday season.
It's the most delightful time of the year, which means you should start watching the best Christmas movies now. And, as this list will show, we have plenty of options when it comes to holiday movies. We've done the research for you and compiled a list of all the best Christmas movies.
1. A Christmas Story
'A Christmas Story,' directed by Bob Clark, is a 1983 American Christmas comedy film based on Jean Shepherd's semi-fictional incidents in his 1966 book In 'God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.'
2. Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer
When an evil queen conjures up a Christmas storm, it's up to Santa's most renowned reindeer to save the day.
3. Elf
'Elf,' directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum, is a 2003 American Christmas comedy film starring Will Ferrell and James Caan.
4. The Holiday
Nancy Meyers wrote, produced, and directed the romantic comedy film 'The Holiday' in 2006.
5. Home Alone
'Home Alone' is a comedy film directed by Chris Columbus and written and produced by John Hughes that was released in 1990.
6. It's a Wonderful Life
'It's a Wonderful Life' is a 1946 American Christmas fantasy drama film created and directed by Frank Capra. It is based on the short story and booklet The Greatest Gift, which was published in 1946.
7. A Gingerbread Romance
With Christmas only a few weeks away, Taylor's employer enters her in a contest in which teams must design and build life-size gingerbread houses.
8. The Santa Clause
'The Santa Clause' is a 1994 American Christmas comedy-drama film directed by John Pasquin and written by Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick.
9. The Nightmare Before Christmas
Henry Selick directed 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', a 1993 American stop-motion animated musical dark fantasy holiday film.
10. Last Christmas
'Last Christmas' is a romantic comedy film directed by Paul Feig and written by Bryony Kimmings and Emma Thompson, who also co-wrote the script with her husband, Greg Wise.