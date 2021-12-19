Search icon
Christmas 2021: Best cakes to celebrate the season with your loved ones

On Christmas Day, we can't miss having fun with family and friends.

  DNA Web Team
  Dec 19, 2021, 08:11 PM IST

Christmas 2021 is just around the corner, we are all excited to celebrate the day with our family and loved ones. Well ! We know that you have been busy planning Christmas dinners, gifts, and parties. And talking about spreading happiness with each other, the cake is a must. Therefore, we are here to help you with cake ideas. 

Check out:

 

1. Winter Style Christmas Cake

Winter Style Christmas Cake
1/6

Is there anything better than Winter style Christmas cake? Well! This cake will surely add winter-spark to the party. (Photo credit:stories_by_lea) 

2. Cookie House Cake

Cookie House Cake
2/6

Cookie house cake will surely make kids fall in love with it. We all know children love cookies, this cake will make them happy. (Photo credit: lucyyoungcakes/ Instagram)

3. Merry Christmas Cake

Merry Christmas Cake
3/6

This simple 'Merry Christmas Cake' will definitely add happiness to your glamorous party. (Photo credit: simplycakesmiami/Instagram)

4. Snowman Cake

Snowman Cake
4/6

We all love snowman, therefore, this super simple and adorable cake is perfect for Winter/Christmas parties.  (Photo credit: lagosbakeryprzo/Instagram)

5. Gift Box Cakes

Gift Box Cakes
5/6

Who don't like gift? No one right? So what are you waiting for? Every one is your patry is going to love gift box cake.(Photo credit:sweetart_s_/Instagram)

6. Gingerbread Theme Cake

Gingerbread Theme Cake
6/6

A cute little linger cake will make you party more fun,as it has a lovely aroma of ginger and is a soft textured cake. (Photo credit:euphoric_cakes/Instagram)

