Chocolate Day 2022: Gifts that will instantly bring cheer among your loved ones

This year, gift some unique on the occasion of chocolate day and see how it can bring a smile to your special someone's face.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Feb 08, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

Valentine's Week 2022 has started already with Rose day on 7th February,  followed by propose day on February 8. February 9, the third day of Valentine's week marks Chocolate day and is relished by many. Admirers and loved ones express their love by gifting chocolates to each other on this day. This year, gift some unique on the occasion of chocolate day and see how it can bring a smile to your special someone's face.

1. Chocolate Bouquet

Chocolate Bouquet
If your special one is fond of chocolates, then why gift him//her only one chocolate. Surprise the love of your life with a chocolate bouquet. (Image credit: bouquetbynoorfa/Instagram)

2. Customised Chocolate Box

Customised Chocolate Box
You can gift your love a customised chocolate box with a special message featured on it. (Picture credit: chocolate_bham/Instagram)

3. Customised Coffee Mug

Customised Coffee Mug
If your special someone is a chai or coffee lover then this could be the perfect gift idea for you. Ceramic mugs can easily be customised with photos or quotes and it is something that can be used every day. So the next time your loved one takes a sip of their favourite coffee or tea in that mug, they will always be reminded of you. Now isn't that lovely? (Image credit: File photo)

4. Heart-Shaped Cake

Heart-Shaped Cake
Make your special one happy with a customised heart-shaped cake of his/her favourite flavor. (Image credit: l.v.sweets/Instagram)

5. Handmade Gifts

Handmade Gifts
You can also give something handmade, customised wooden gift to the love of your life. (Image credit: sense_of_art_handmade/Instagram)

