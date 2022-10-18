Search icon
Child spending too much time on the phone? Know 5 tips to reduce your kids' screen time

5 tips to reduce your child's screen time.

  Oct 18, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

You don't want your child to spend too much time watching screens, even though they may keep them occupied with unlimited screen time. In today's screen-filled environment, it's not always simple to place limits on kids' access to TV and video games but it calls for action to be taken to keep your child fit and healthy in the long run. The usage of electronic devices holds a number of disadvantages and you probably do not want your child to fall prey to it.

1. Keep hand-held devices away

Put electronics away or at a charging station in a common space during screen-free hours to prevent them from catching your children's attention.

2. Go outside

Instead of talking on the phone, take a walk or play outside to release endorphins that make you feel happy. This will lift your mood and enhance your physical health and keep your kids engaged and fit.

3. Be realistic

Start by establishing smaller, more manageable goals if your children spend a lot of their free time on screens, including watching TV. Start by reducing their present screen usage before increasing it to the one to two hours or fewer per day that is advised.

4. Engage more

Spend time each day talking to them face-to-face and paying close attention to them after school or at work.

5. Set boundaries

One simple way to start is to ban phones during family meals.

