5 . Bhaanas

5

Bhaanas, a vegetarian heaven in Dwarka, offers a delightful exploration of Bihari cuisine. Their menu showcases a range of authentic dishes, from the comforting Champaran Kathal to the unique Purvanchal Baigan Platter. Some of the famous dishes here include The Kela Kofta, the Cholar Dal, the spicy Nimona, Khojali Makhana, and Parval Kaju. Bhaanas provides a wonderful opportunity to savor the diverse and flavorful world of Bihari vegetarian cuisine.