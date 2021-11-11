Chhath Puja 2021: Devotees end 4-day festivties with 'usha arghya' - See PICS

Chhath Puja 2021: Since the main puja revolves around the Sun God, the sunrise and sunset timings are crucial.
Today (November 11) is the last day of the Chhath festivities that fall in the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. After the Sandhya Arghya that was offered on Wednesday evening, women broke their day-long fast on Thursday morning.
The last day of Chhath Puja is observed on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Women, who observe the Chhat Puja Vrat, break their fast (do the Parana) on this day. They offer their prayers and water to the Sun God. This year, Usha Arghya and Parana of Chhath Puja will take place on November 11.
Sunrise time: 5:29 am on November 11, 2021
1. Delhi ITO Ghat
People gather at ITO Ghat in Delhi to end Chhath Puja 2021 festivities with Usha Arghya on Thursday morning. (Photo: Zee Media)
2. Usha Arghya
Devotees perform Usha Arghya and Parana of Chhath Puja in Delhi on Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI)
3. Patna
Devotees gather at the ghat on the last day of the puja. Here people offer 'usha arghya' to the Sun God at Patna College Ghat. (Photo: ANI)
4. Divine
A devotee offers 'usha arghya' to the Sun God in Patna (Photo: ANI)
5. Chhath Puja history
Chhath is mentioned in both Ramayana and Mahabharata, two of the most important Hindu epics. In Ramayana, Goddess Sita performed the puja on the day Ram-Rajya (the kingdom of Lord Ram) was established, and in Mahabharata, it was performed by Pandava-mother Kunti after they escaped from Lakshagrih, the palace made of lacquer, which was burnt to the ground. (Photo: ANI)
6. Kolkata
Devotees break their 36-hours long fast by offering Arghya to the rising sun at Takta Ghat in Kolkata on the last day of four-day the Chhath Puja on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)