Chhath Puja 2021: Devotees end 4-day festivties with 'usha arghya' - See PICS

Today (November 11) is the last day of the Chhath festivities that fall in the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. After the Sandhya Arghya that was offered on Wednesday evening, women broke their day-long fast on Thursday morning.

The last day of Chhath Puja is observed on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Women, who observe the Chhat Puja Vrat, break their fast (do the Parana) on this day. They offer their prayers and water to the Sun God. This year, Usha Arghya and Parana of Chhath Puja will take place on November 11.

Since the main puja revolves around the Sun God, the sunrise and sunset timings are crucial.

Sunrise time: 5:29 am on November 11, 2021