Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries

Cherries are one of everyone's favorite fruits. They are quick sweet foods that are also packed with nutrients. They taste excellent and contain powerful plant compounds, vitamins, and minerals.
Here are 5 amazing health advantages of cherries.
1. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds
All cherries are rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds that may lower the risk of chronic diseases and improve general health.
2. Good for your heart
Cherries are rich in potassium and polyphenol antioxidants, which are well known for their potent heart-protective qualities.
3. Improves sleep quality
Cherries include melatonin and anti-inflammatory chemicals, which may help some people sleep better.
4. Can speed up recuperation after workout
Cherries, particularly tart cherry juice and powder, can help athletes perform better and lessen soreness and muscle damage from exercise.
5. Full of nutrients
Cherries are a good source of fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and other nutrients that your body requires to operate at its best.