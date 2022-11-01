Check out these 5 foods to maintain a healthy liver

List of 5 foods to eat for a healthy liver.
The liver is an extremely important organ. In addition to producing proteins, cholesterol, and bile, it also stores vitamins, minerals, and even carbs among other vital functions. Additionally, it eliminates poisons like alcohol, drugs, and metabolic wastes naturally. It's crucial to keep your liver healthy if you want to stay healthy.
Here's a list of 5 foods to eat to maintain a healthy liver.
1. Beetroot juice
Beetroot juice boosts the liver's natural detoxifying enzymes while helping to protect it from oxidative damage and inflammation. Human studies are however required.
2. Grapes
Studies on animals and some on humans demonstrate that grapes and grapeseed extract boost antioxidant levels, protect the liver from harm, and reduce inflammation.
3. Tea
The liver's enzyme and lipid levels may be enhanced by drinking black and green tea. However, if you're taking a green tea extract, exercise caution since it can harm you.
4. Coffee
In addition to boosting antioxidant levels in the liver, coffee also reduces inflammation. Additionally, it aids in reducing the risk of cancer, fatty liver, and liver disease.
5. Grapefruit
By lowering inflammation and boosting its defence systems, grapefruit's antioxidants shield the liver. There aren't enough studies on grapefruit or grapefruit juice, though.