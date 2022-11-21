Search icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season

List of 5 really effective herbs to keep you safe during the winter.

Cold and flu season lasts from the beginning of fall to the end of winter. The common cold can be annoying to cope with and temporarily decreases your immune system, even though it is usually safe. Fortunately, there are several herbal medicines that one can include in their diet to help treat the cold virus. Many of these herbs can be used to relieve general discomfort, decongest, and soothe sore throats.

Here's a list of 5 really effective herbs to keep you safe during the winter.

1. Tulsi

Tulsi
Holy basil, also known as tulsi, has long been used in wintertime home remedies. According to a 2014 study that appeared in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, tulsi contains antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory activities. Tulsi is the ideal remedy for any diseases that may show up at your door this winter as a result of this.

2. Sapistan

Sapistan
Sapistan, also known as Cordia myxa, is not a popular herb. Sapistan, a crucial component of Unani medicine, is used to treat upper respiratory conditions including the common cold and cough. Additionally, a report from the IOSR Journal of Pharmacy's June 2016 issue discovered that this herb also contains antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and pain-relieving characteristics, making it the ideal wintertime companion.

3. Amaltas

Amaltas
The 'golden shower' or laburnum trees that line the streets of your city are probably something you have seen, even if you haven't come across this herb. The seeds and flowers of these plants also happen to be incredibly beneficial to your health. In addition, the National Health Portal of India reports that amaltas extracts can assist lower fever, soothe throat discomfort, and aid reduces inflammation and chest congestion. 

4. Unnab

Unnab
Unnab, the dried form of the fruit we know as ber, has a long history of use in unani medicine. It is also known as Indian jujube or common jujube, and it calms the respiratory system while relieving coughing. You might be surprised to learn that this fruit is high in vitamin C, which can strengthen your immune system.

5. Mulethi

Mulethi
Mulethi or liquorice may be your sore throat saviour, but it has many other uses as well. Mulethi contains two chemical components that act as antiviral agents, according to a 2015 study that was written up in the peer-reviewed journal Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB). Liquorice has the ability to prevent the transmission of infections inside the body.

