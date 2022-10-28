Check out these 5 destinations for your next visit to Rajasthan

List of 5 amazing places in Rajasthan you do not want to miss.
The largest state in the Indian republic is Rajasthan, traditionally known as Rajputana or the "land of the kings." It occupies 342,239 square kilometres or 10.4% of India. Nevertheless, despite its immensity, Thar, the Great Indian Desert, covers it. The valley of the Sutlej-Indus river and the Thar Desert are parallel. The state of Rajasthan was at the forefront of Indian culture and so experienced the era of kings, earning it the nickname "the land of kings."
Due to its history as a royal state, Rajasthan has an incredible collection of art and architecture. Rajasthan is one of the countries with the most diversified cultures since each of its separate kingdoms has its own unique architectural and artistic style.
Here's a list of 5 amazing places in Rajasthan you do not want to miss:
1. Jaipur
The largest city in the princely state of Rajasthan is Jaipur, which also serves as the state capital. The striking saffron or pink colour of the buildings has earned it the nickname 'Pink City of India' as well. The Vedic Vastu Shastra was used in the city's planning process (Indian architecture). It is a favourite destination for tourists because of the thoughtfully designed streets and intricate, artistic architecture. Do not miss the magnificent Amber Fort, Jal Mahal, the city lights from Nahargarh Fort, and other stunning locations in Jaipur. Jaipur is a shopping hotspot as well. When purchasing some of the best Rajasthani clothing and artefacts, don't forget to show off your expertise at bargaining.
2. Jodhpur
Jodhpur, the second-largest city in Rajasthan, is also the state's second-most populated city, right after Jaipur. Rao Jodha Singh of Marwar, the Rathore Rajput Ruler, built the city in 1459. Jodhpur is also known as the Sun City since it experiences year-round abundant sunshine. It is also known as the blue city of India. Being approximately 250 kilometres from the Indo-Pakistan border, it is regarded as the most significant city in western Rajasthan from a strategic perspective.
Don't forget to visit the Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur.
3. Pushkar
The holy city of Pushkar, which is located in Rajasthan's Ajmer District, is frequently referred to as the nation's most significant place of worship. The town is situated on the edge of Pushkar Lake, which Lord Shiva created with his tears. The town, which is among the oldest in India but whose foundation date is unclear, is frequently linked to Hindu mythology. Numerous Ghats and the town's iconic temples draw large crowds of tourists each year for the yearly bath. The town's reputation as a destination for pilgrims stems from the belief that the lake's water is divine.
4. Udaipur
The City of Udaipur is also referred to as the city of lakes. As the Sisodiya Rajputs of Mewar's capital, the city is renowned for its palaces, which are exquisite examples of Rajputana Style architecture. Sisodiya Rajput Ruler Maharana Udai Singh II built Udaipur in 1553. The Mewar Rajputs built the city as a more secure location for the relocation of their capital from Chittor. The majority of the palaces were turned into hotels today, drawing a large number of tourists to the city.
Don't forget to visit the City Palace, boating at Lake Pichola, Cycling by the Fatehsagar Lake and many other beautiful sites of the most romantic city in India.
5. Jaisalmer
The city of Jaisalmer is located in the centre of the Thar Desert and is aptly known as the "golden city," which comes from its appearance throughout the day. Maharawal Jaisal Singh, a Bhati Rajput king, built the city in 1156 A.D. The Thar Desert's golden sands and the same golden-colored sandstone that is utilised in the city's construction gave the place its name. The city is a well-known tourist destination because of its spectacular architecture and the diverse locally produced arts and crafts. The city depends heavily on tourism, and a sizable number of travellers from all over the world consider it their home away from home.