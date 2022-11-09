Check out these 5 benefits of chickpeas backed by science

Search icon
Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, have been grown and consumed for thousands of years in Middle Eastern countries. Their nutty flavour and gritty texture complement a wide range of dishes and ingredients. Chickpeas, which are high in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, may provide a range of health benefits, including weight management, improved digestion, and a lower risk of disease. Furthermore, this legume is high in protein and can be used in place of meat in a variety of vegetarian and vegan meals.

Here's a list of 5 scientifically proven health advantages of chickpeas.

1. Rich in nutrients

Rich in nutrients
1/5

Chickpeas have a fair number of vitamins and minerals and a moderate amount of calories. They provide a good amount of protein and fibre as well.

2. It could keep you feeling full

It could keep you feeling full
2/5

Chickpeas are high in protein and fibre, which may help you feel fuller longer and consume less calories at meals.

3. High in plant protein

High in plant protein
3/5

Chickpeas are high in protein, which may help with weight management and bone health. This legume is an excellent choice for those who do not consume animal products.

4. It could help you manage your weight

It could help you manage your weight
4/5

Chickpeas' fibre and protein content, as well as their low calorie density, may aid with weight management.

5. It could help with digestion

It could help with digestion
5/5

Chickpeas are high in fibre, which aids digestion by promoting bowel motions and raising the quantity of beneficial bacteria in your stomach.

