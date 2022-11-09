Check out these 5 benefits of chickpeas backed by science

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, have been grown and consumed for thousands of years in Middle Eastern countries. Their nutty flavour and gritty texture complement a wide range of dishes and ingredients. Chickpeas, which are high in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, may provide a range of health benefits, including weight management, improved digestion, and a lower risk of disease. Furthermore, this legume is high in protein and can be used in place of meat in a variety of vegetarian and vegan meals.

Here's a list of 5 scientifically proven health advantages of chickpeas.