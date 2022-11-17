Check out these 5 amazing benefits of cheese, backed by science

1/5

Some experts think that cheese may help to explain the so-called French Paradox, which states that French people have low rates of heart disease despite their preference for cheese and other foods high in saturated fat, such butter and duck. Then there's a 2016 study that examined findings from 31 prospective cohort studies, or studies that follow participants over time, and correlated dairy consumption with the development of cardiovascular disease. One important discovery was the 18% decreased risk of heart disease associated with consuming approximately 2 ounces of cheese each day (one ounce is equal to a 1-inch cube). In their article for the British Journal of Nutrition, the scientists speculate that vitamins and minerals like riboflavin and B12, as well as minerals like calcium, potassium, and magnesium, may be involved.

Also, eating small amount of cheese around 1/2 ounces would reduce the risk of heart stoke by 13 percent.