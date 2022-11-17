Check out these 5 amazing benefits of cheese, backed by science

List of 5 amazing benefits of cheese.
There's a chance that cheese is healthy. Cheese is believed to be unhealthy due to its high content of saturated fat in traditional thinking. The association between saturated fat and heart disease, however, has come under scrutiny in more recent research. Snacking on cheese, as opposed to overloading, has been related to a number of health advantages. Cheese has the following 5 health advantages.
1. Reduces risk of heart disease
Some experts think that cheese may help to explain the so-called French Paradox, which states that French people have low rates of heart disease despite their preference for cheese and other foods high in saturated fat, such butter and duck. Then there's a 2016 study that examined findings from 31 prospective cohort studies, or studies that follow participants over time, and correlated dairy consumption with the development of cardiovascular disease. One important discovery was the 18% decreased risk of heart disease associated with consuming approximately 2 ounces of cheese each day (one ounce is equal to a 1-inch cube). In their article for the British Journal of Nutrition, the scientists speculate that vitamins and minerals like riboflavin and B12, as well as minerals like calcium, potassium, and magnesium, may be involved.
Also, eating small amount of cheese around 1/2 ounces would reduce the risk of heart stoke by 13 percent.
2. Lowers the risk of diabetes
An analysis of cohort studies in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that consuming 1 3/4 ounces of cheese daily may reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes by 8%. More good news from the same study: individuals who consumed approximately 3/4 cup of yoghurt daily had an even lower risk. Women who consumed less than 2 ounces of cheese also had a lower chance of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a Swedish study published in AJCN. Cheese's shorter-chain saturated fats were found to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Additionally, calcium may prevent the condition because it boosts insulin secretion and may lessen insulin resistance, according to study. Whey proteins could also be important since they may improve insulin sensitivity.
3. Help you live longer
As per a 2016 study in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, which studied 960 French men for over 15 years to examine whether the foods they ate had any relationship to when they died, eating cheese truly may help you live longer. The satisfying discovery? A daily intake of around 2 ounces of cheese was linked to a 38 percent lower risk of passing away throughout the trial. The researchers speculate that calcium's capacity to reduce fat absorption in the gut or its effects on blood pressure may be involved.
4. Improves Cholesterol
A daily snack of cheese may lower your cholesterol, continuing the theme of heart health. The blood cholesterol of participants following a recommended diet that includes butter or cheese was compared in a 2015 study of randomised controlled trials (the gold standard of research) published in Nutrition Reviews. The cheese eaters finished their trials with lower total and LDL cholesterol than their butter-eating colleagues, despite the fact that both diets had roughly the same amount of saturated fat and calories. However, their "good" HDL cholesterol decreased, which is the exact opposite of what you desire. Calcium's capacity to transport fat through your intestines without you absorbing it and the related calories may be the cause of the cholesterol alterations (the amount of calcium is much greater in cheese than in butter).
Cheese and other fermented dairy products contain vitamin K2, which may also be important.
5. Boosts strength
In healthy persons over 60, eating about a cup of ricotta cheese every day for a period of 12 weeks increased muscle growth and enhanced balance. The milk proteins casein and whey, which are found in milk, may have sparked the improvement, according to the study's researchers, which was published in 2014 in Clinical Interventions in Aging.