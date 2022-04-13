Check out these 4 places to make your summer vacation adventurous

Here is a list of four places to visit during your summer vacation to make it more memorable
Summer holiday trips are necessary to break up the monotony of everyday life. Adventure-packed trips are a great way to inject some excitement into your regular routine. Motorcycle touring, flyboarding, skydiving, rock climbing, bungee jumping, scuba diving, and other adventurous sports can all be explored in India. Here is a list of four places to visit during your summer vacation to make it more memorable.
1. Shimla to Leh on wheels
Hill stations are considered to be one of the best locations to escape the city's scorching summer heatwaves. Ladakh is without a doubt one of India's top adventure travel destinations. If you truly want to experience the wonderful views, go on a motorcycle tour with your best friends. You can either plan your own tour or join one of the many motorbike trips. The rally begins in Shimla and ends in Leh, passing through some of the most terrifying locations to put your stamina to the test.
Picture credit: Zee Media Bureau
2. Goa for Flyboarding
Beaches are the most popular summer vacation destination; for many travellers, sunbathing in calm waves is a dream come true. With the arrival of the internationally popular 'Flyboarding,' water sports in Goa have taken a major stride forward. This sport is new and entertaining, attracting a large number of explorers.
3. Scuba diving in the Andaman
Another water sport to pursue this summer is scuba diving. Barren Island, in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is a peaceful and quiet location for those seeking scuba diving. Jump into the crystal clear, pure water and take in the breathtaking views of coral gardens and interesting basalt formations that will stick in your mind for a long time. It's a great place to enjoy some of India's water-based adventure sports.
4. Explore the wildlife in Ramnagar
Jim Corbett Safari is the ideal option to go with if you want to get up close and personal with wildlife. The beautiful green jungles, the white streams of the Kosi and Ramganga rivers, and the incredible chance of seeing a Bengal Tiger all add to the thrill of your safari.