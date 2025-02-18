1 . Zoe Saldaña's Hollywood glamour

Zoe Saldaña, who secured the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in 'Emilia Pérez,' graced the event in a stunning Saint Laurent gown. She looked flawless in her attire with dreamy Hollywood waves, a flawless dusky glow, muted makeup, and glossy nude lips, exuding timeless elegance.