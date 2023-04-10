Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India

Here are some amazing and affordable locations for that long-overdue girls' trip you have been thinking about, but the budget was holding you back.
1. Thailand
Thailand is a fantastic low-cost place for a girls trip, with lots of alternatives for inexpensive lodging, delectable street cuisine, and lovely beaches to explore.
2. Cambodia
In addition to the well-known Angkor Wat temple complex, Cambodia is a reasonably priced travel destination with a rich cultural history. It is also inexpensive, with a variety of accommodations that are pocket-friendly.
3. Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is a stunning island country with a variety of beaches, wildlife, and cultural attractions. There are several possibilities for inexpensive lodging and dining, making it also cost effective
4. Vietnam
Travelers on a budget will find Vietnam to be a beautiful combination of history, culture, and the outdoors. Also, it is renowned for its delectable cuisine, breathtaking scenery, and reasonably priced lodging options.
5. Bali
There are several inexpensive villas and homestays accessible for tourists on a budget in the beautiful uninhabited island of Bali. Also well-known are its stunning beaches, terraced fields of rice, and cultural heritage.
(All pictures credit: Zee Media Bureau / Pixabay)