Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India

Here are some amazing and affordable locations for that long-overdue girls' trip you have been thinking about, but the budget was holding you back.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 09, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

Summer vacation season is coming up soon, so friends and family have begun planning their trips. Girls' vacations are a fantastic way to strengthen friendships, make new experiences, and travel to new locations. Here are some amazing, affordable locations for that long-overdue girls' trip you have been thinking about, but the budget was holding you back.

1. Thailand

Thailand
1/5

Thailand is a fantastic low-cost place for a girls trip, with lots of alternatives for inexpensive lodging, delectable street cuisine, and lovely beaches to explore.

 

2. Cambodia

Cambodia
2/5

In addition to the well-known Angkor Wat temple complex, Cambodia is a reasonably priced travel destination with a rich cultural history. It is also inexpensive, with a variety of accommodations that are pocket-friendly.

3. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka
3/5

Sri Lanka is a stunning island country with a variety of beaches, wildlife, and cultural attractions. There are several possibilities for inexpensive lodging and dining, making it also cost effective

 

4. Vietnam

Vietnam
4/5

Travelers on a budget will find Vietnam to be a beautiful combination of history, culture, and the outdoors. Also, it is renowned for its delectable cuisine, breathtaking scenery, and reasonably priced lodging options.

5. Bali

Bali
5/5

There are several inexpensive villas and homestays accessible for tourists on a budget in the beautiful uninhabited island of Bali. Also well-known are its stunning beaches, terraced fields of rice, and cultural heritage.

(All pictures credit: Zee Media Bureau / Pixabay)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Markande guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.