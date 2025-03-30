LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Mar 30, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
1.Sankalp
Begin Chaitra Navratri with a clear, pure intention. Sankalp helps align your inner energy with divine will, encouraging growth in health, relationships, or spirituality.
2.Sattvic diet
Fasting during Navratri isn't just fasting but it's a spiritual detox. Follow a sattvic diet with fruits, dairy, and fresh vegetables to cleanse your body and mind.
3.Perform daily puja and mantra chanting
Offer daily prayers, light a diya, and chant mantras like "Durga Stotra" or "Chandi Path" to invoke Goddess Durga’s protective energies.
4.Honor the nine forms of the goddess
Each day of Navratri celebrates a form of the Goddess Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati. Offer specific prayers to attract strength, prosperity, and wisdom.
5.Keep your home and mind clean
Cleanliness brings positivity. A clutter-free, pure space enhances spiritual energy and clears your mind, body, and surroundings of negativity.
6.Kanya Pujan
On the 8th or 9th day, perform Kanya Pujan to honor young girls as embodiments of Goddess Durga. Offer food, gifts, and gratitude for divine blessings.
7.Practice meditation and self awareness
Daily meditation brings mental clarity and spiritual elevation. Focus on breath or chant mantras to raise consciousness and connect with divine energy.