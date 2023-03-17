Chaitra Navratri 2023: Protein-rich snacks to keep you full and energised during fasting

These high-protein snacks can keep you satisfied for a longer period of time.
Beginning on March 22, devotees of Goddess Shakti will enthusiastically observe Chaitra Navratri. Hindu culture attaches great importance to the nine-day festival. During this blessed festival, devotees observe fasts and ask Goddess Shakti for blessings. While keeping a fast, you should be aware of your energy level and eat foods that will make it easier for you to get through the day. These high-protein snacks can keep you satisfied for a longer period of time.
1. Fruit with yogurt
A tasty and nutritious fruit salad can be made by combining yoghurt with some fresh fruits like bananas, apples, and pomegranates. Yogurt is an excellent protein source.
2. Roasted makhana
Fox nuts or Makhana that have been roasted make a great Navratri snack. They contain a lot of protein, fibre, and few calories. To improve their flavour, roast them in ghee or olive oil and sprinkle with rock salt.
3. Sabudana Khichdi
To make a scrumptious khichdi, use sabudana or tapioca pearls, which are a fantastic source of protein. To increase the khichdi's nutritional value, you can add some peanuts and boiled potatoes.
4. Samvat rice kheer
Another lip-smacking snack is kheer made of samvat rice. It is a filling and simple-to-digest food that can be prepared as a pulao or biryani with vegetables and fast-approval spices as well. With samvat rice, you can make dhokla or rice pulao.