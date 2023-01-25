In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga

Here are some famous celebrities who chose an unconventional wedding look instead of the traditional red lehenga, setting new trends.
Like the white gown is for Christian brides, red has long been the dominant color for Indian brides. Although red has traditionally been the colour of choice for Indian weddings, celebrities these days are breaking the stereotypes by experimenting with other hues.
While choosing their wedding attire, they frequently find that their hearts are drawn to unexpected colours like white and grey. Here are some famous celebrities who chose an unconventional wedding look instead of the traditional red lehenga, setting new trends.
1. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty
At Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, the actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married on Monday in beautiful ceremony. Athiya and Rahul uploaded the first photos from their wedding on Instagram, where they appear to be a royal couple. The pair appeared gorgeous in the peach-colored lehenga and sherwani.
2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt wore a dress with white and gold embroidery. She opted for a white saree look instead of the traditional red lehenga. The fine tilla embroidery on the sheer saree matched the quarter-sleeved, V-neck blouse that was worn with it.
The blouse matched the saree perfectly and was also embellished with tilla work. A hand-woven tissue veil with embroidery completed the outfit. In an outfit by Sabyasachi that was white and gold, Ranbir Kapoor matched Alia's appearance.
The sherwani was paired with a shawl embellished with zari maori embroidery, uncut diamond buttons, and a silk organza safa.
3. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
The married couple decided to dress similarly in off-white. Manish Malhotra's off-white lehenga, which Natasha wore, was heavily decked. Natasha completed her outfit with silver kaliras and matching bangles.
Along with the off-white shoes, Varun completed his look with a light blue velvet long stole with a silver border. He also wore a matching bandhgala sherwani that was heavily embellished.
4. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambia
In a white silk saree, Bengali girl Mouni Roy made a gorgeous South Indian bride, making reference to Suraj Nambiar's Malayali roots. Her wedding dress had a customary red and golden border that gave it a regal appearance. Mouni added heavy temple jewellery to complete her bridal look.
5. Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma
Anuskha Sharma looked stunning at her wedding in Tuscany wearing a pale pink lehenga with embroidery in vintage English colours adorned with silver-gold metal thread, pearls, and beads. The colour scheme of Virat's sherwani and Anushka's was flawless.