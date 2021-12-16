Celebrating Harnaaz Sandhu? Here is the list of 5 other divas who made India proud on the international stage

2/5

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Backchan needs no introduction. After winning the Miss World title in 1994, this Mangalorean beauty hasn't looked back. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rose through the ranks of Bollywood to feature in blockbusters such as Devdas, Guru, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam before moving on to Hollywood films such as Bride And Prejudice, The Mistress Of Spices, Provoked, The Last Legion, and The Pink Panther 2. She continues to be a show-stopper wherever she goes, especially during the Cannes Film Festival, where she wore bold costumes. (Image source: File photo)