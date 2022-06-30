Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Causes of hair damage and how to repair it

Things which cause harm to your hair and precautions you can take to restore the damaged hair .

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 29, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

Hair gets damaged easily due to pollution and insufficient food intake. Coloring of hair is another reason which leads to damaged hair. Applying colour basically means applying chemicals on your hair which take place between the pigments in your hair. Here are some side effects and precautions we can use to maintain the health of our hair.

1. Ammonia and peroxide

Ammonia and peroxide
1/6

Hair colors contain ammonia and peroxide which are very harmful for your hair. The ammonia breaks through your hair shaft and peroxide nurialises the natural pigment of your hair.

2. Allergic reaction

Allergic reaction
2/6

These hair colours contain the chemical paraphenylenediamine which is harmful to your hair and can cause an allergic reaction to them. People with skin conditions, like eczema, are recommended not to color their hair.

3. Cancer

Cancer
3/6

These hair colour contain PPD which damage human DNA cell and leads to cancer.

4. Hair masks

Hair masks
4/6

Hair masks reverse hair damage, help in hair rehydration, and help you have shiny and strong hair.

5. Ayurvedic shampoo

Ayurvedic shampoo
5/6

According to ayurveda everybody have a set of characterstics called prakruti. So these shampoos are made  keeping in mind your doshas Vata, Pitta and Kapha, according to the Tridosha Theory .

6. Hair serum

Hair serum
6/6

Hair serum helps your hair and acts as a shield for your hair from humidity, it helps in nourishing dry hairs. It protects your hair from getting damaged.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.