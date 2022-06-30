Causes of hair damage and how to repair it

Things which cause harm to your hair and precautions you can take to restore the damaged hair .
Hair gets damaged easily due to pollution and insufficient food intake. Coloring of hair is another reason which leads to damaged hair. Applying colour basically means applying chemicals on your hair which take place between the pigments in your hair. Here are some side effects and precautions we can use to maintain the health of our hair.
1. Ammonia and peroxide
Hair colors contain ammonia and peroxide which are very harmful for your hair. The ammonia breaks through your hair shaft and peroxide nurialises the natural pigment of your hair.
2. Allergic reaction
These hair colours contain the chemical paraphenylenediamine which is harmful to your hair and can cause an allergic reaction to them. People with skin conditions, like eczema, are recommended not to color their hair.
3. Cancer
These hair colour contain PPD which damage human DNA cell and leads to cancer.
4. Hair masks
Hair masks reverse hair damage, help in hair rehydration, and help you have shiny and strong hair.
5. Ayurvedic shampoo
According to ayurveda everybody have a set of characterstics called prakruti. So these shampoos are made keeping in mind your doshas Vata, Pitta and Kapha, according to the Tridosha Theory .
6. Hair serum
Hair serum helps your hair and acts as a shield for your hair from humidity, it helps in nourishing dry hairs. It protects your hair from getting damaged.