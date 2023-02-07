Search icon
Cardi B dazzles Grammy red carpet in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's dress: See lovely pics

See pictures of Carbi B in the amazing custom grown that she wore at Grammy 2023.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 07, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Cardi B stunned the Grammy's red carpet in her custom blue gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. The grown featured pleated structures that starts from her shoulders and move over her waist and all the way to her head. Cardi B is up for record of the year, song of the year, album of the year, and other honours, including three of the top prizes of this year's Grammy awards hosted by Trevor Noah.

See pictures of Carbi B in the amazing dress:

1. cutout sculptural 3D dress

cutout sculptural 3D dress
1/5

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, appeared at the pre-awards event on Sunday evening in a royal blue cutout sculptural 3D dress with a headgear over one eye and a trail. (Image: Instagram)

2. Earring and rings

Earring and rings
2/5

The singer paired the ravishing dress with a pair of diamond earrings and rings. Her hair was secured in a clean and neat low-rise bun.  (Image: Instagram)

 

3. Instagram posts

Instagram posts
3/5

Delhi based desinger Gaurav Gupta posted on Instagram,"@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at Grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment Kolin Carter and Hema Bose," the Delhi-based designer captioned his post. "True Blue, baby I love you," wrote Cardi B as she shared her pictures dressed in Gupta's ensemble piece. (Image: Instagram)

 

4. Previous collaborations

Previous collaborations
4/5

Cardi B and Gaurav Gupta had also collaborated for her music video - the remix of the hit song No Love, Cardi B wore a stunning beige gown with sculptured detailing. (Image: Instagram)

 

5. Gupta dressed American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion

Gupta dressed American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion
5/5

Last year, Gupta dressed American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion for the 94th Annual Academy Awards. (Image: Instagram)

 

