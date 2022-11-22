Search icon
Buttermilk health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include chaas in your diet

List of 5 health benefits of buttermilk or chaas.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 22, 2022, 01:33 PM IST

Given its incredible health advantages, buttermilk is a beloved beverage in India. Even ancient Ayurvedic scriptures advocate regular buttermilk consumption. North India's favourite summertime beverage is buttermilk, called as 'chaas' in Hindi. Buttermilk has many advantages in addition to being delicious and lightweight. A glass of buttermilk will be healthy for you whether you are lactose intolerant, concerned about losing weight, or have high blood pressure.

Here's a list of 5 health benefits of buttermilk or chaas.

1. Reduces acidity

1/5

One of the major advantages of chaas is that it reduces acidity because it is made of yoghurt. You need to start drinking buttermilk if you frequently experience acid reflux after meals.

After meals, a glass of buttermilk can help with digestion and reduce acidity. Some additional seasonings, like dried ginger or pepper, may enhance its qualities even more. It might lessen acid reflux-related stomach lining irritability.

2. Eliminates constipation

2/5

Buttermilk is another all-natural treatment for preventing constipation and associated issues. Due to its high fibre content, buttermilk can help with bowel movements while also easing the condition if you drink it every day.

3. Keeps you hydrated

3/5

It is the ideal beverage for keeping your body hydrated, particularly during the heat. Dehydration may cause a variety of illnesses and overall discomfort. Due to its high electrolyte content, buttermilk stops your body from losing water. As a result, it naturally moisturises your body and guards against summer illnesses like prickly heat.

4. Rich in calcium

4/5

One of the best calcium sources is buttermilk. Many people cannot consume milk or any other dairy products because they are lactose intolerant. The good news is that buttermilk can be consumed without any negative effects even by those who are lactose intolerant.

Additionally, because buttermilk is fat-free and a wonderful source of calcium for those who are dieting or trying to reduce weight,

5. Lowers cholesterol

5/5

Ayurvedic texts state that consistently consuming buttermilk can lower your cholesterol. Science has also supported this, with several research demonstrating how buttermilk reduces cholesterol levels.

