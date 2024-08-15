Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person

From the spiritual calm of Nepal to the bustling streets of Thailand, here are five affordable international trips that promise a fulfilling experience.
Traveling abroad doesn't always have to be expensive. For Indian travelers on a budget, there are several foreign destinations that offer a mix of culture, adventure, and scenic beauty without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for serene landscapes, vibrant city life, or a mix of both, these destinations can be explored for under Rs 30,000 per person. From the spiritual calm of Nepal to the bustling streets of Thailand, here are five affordable international trips that promise a fulfilling experience.
1. Nepal
Discover Kathmandu’s rich culture with its ancient temples and bustling markets. Enjoy the stunning natural beauty and adventure sports in Pokhara. Visit Lumbini, the serene birthplace of Buddha, for a spiritual experience. Approximate cost: Rs 20,000-25,000.
2. Sri Lanka
Explore Colombo’s vibrant streets, historic architecture, and lively markets. Wander through Kandy’s lush landscapes and visit the sacred Temple of the Tooth. Roam Galle’s charming fort and experience its colonial heritage. Approximate cost: Rs 25,000-30,000.
3. Thailand (Bangkok & Pattaya)
Marvel at the grandeur of Bangkok’s Grand Palace and vibrant street markets. Relax on Pattaya’s sandy beaches and experience its energetic nightlife. Enjoy budget-friendly luxury and diverse local attractions in both cities. Approximate cost: Rs 25,000-30,000.
4. Dubai (UAE)
Admire the futuristic architecture of the Burj Khalifa and explore the extravagant Dubai Mall. Experience the thrill of a desert safari with dune bashing and camel rides. Enjoy the blend of modern luxury and traditional attractions. Approximate cost: Rs 28,000-30,000.
5. Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur)
Visit the iconic Petronas Towers and enjoy panoramic views of the city. Explore the Batu Caves with their impressive temples and cultural significance. Delight in Kuala Lumpur’s diverse street food and affordable local cuisine. Approximate cost: Rs 25,000-30,000.