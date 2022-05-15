Buddha Purnima 2022: Significance, history of the Buddha Jayanti festival

The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became the founder of Buddhism and was known as Gautam Buddha. The Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima is also known as Vaisakha or Vesak. Every year, it is celebrated in April or May on the full moon day of the Baisakh month.

While confusion prevails over the confirmed date this year, Buddha Purnima will be held on May 16. This is considered as the day when Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment.