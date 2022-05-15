Buddha Purnima 2022: Significance, history of the Buddha Jayanti festival

Buddha Purnima is considered as the day when Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment.
The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became the founder of Buddhism and was known as Gautam Buddha. The Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima is also known as Vaisakha or Vesak. Every year, it is celebrated in April or May on the full moon day of the Baisakh month.
While confusion prevails over the confirmed date this year, Buddha Purnima will be held on May 16. This is considered as the day when Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment.
1. Significance of Buddha Purnima 2022
According to the yogic culture, Buddha Purnima is considered important as this is the third Purnima (full moon) after the Earth moves to the northern run to the sun.
This day is celebrated as a festival by Buddhists and Hindus all over the globe.
2. Puja time for Buddha Purnima 2022
As per reports, Buddha Purnima puja is likely to begin at 12:45 PM on May 15 and end at 9:43 AM on May 16.
Gautama Buddha was born in the 6th-4th century BCE as Siddhartha Gautama near the Kapilavastu, Shakya republic, Kosala kingdom, which is now in Nepal.
According to common belief, Gautam Buddha died at Kusinara, Malla republic, Magadha kingdom, which is now in Kasia, India.
3. History of Buddha Purnima
Born as the prince of Kapilavastu, Siddhartha Gautam was named Siddhartha by his parents. Predictions made before his birth said that the child will either be a great ruler or a great monk. In fear of losing the crowned prince of Kapilavastu, Buddha’s family confined him to the portals of palace. As he turned 29 he was able to see life outside the palace.
At first, Gautama Buddha witnessed three things, namely an old man, a dead body and sick man. These three sights made him understand life is full of sorrow and it is just a temporary phase.
After witnessing these horrible sights, he renounced the princely life and went into deep meditation inside thick woods to search for truth.
Once he attained enlightenment or Nirvana, he was titled as Gautam Buddha.