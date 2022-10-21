Breastfeeding tips for new mothers: 5 food items to boost your lactation

Life-altering surprises and changes abound in becoming a new mother. Your body goes through a lot of changes while you're nursing, so you should handle them carefully.

Because your body actively makes milk from the calories you take each day, a breastfeeding mother frequently feels hungry. To boost milk and nutritional consumption, breastfeeding women should follow a healthy diet.

While many new mothers worry about their breast milk, they frequently overlook the items to eat while breastfeeding in order to enhance milk supply.