Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding

Breast milk is highly nutritious for your baby. In fact, it fulfils most of your baby's nutritional requirements for the first six months of life. However, what you eat can affect the contents of breast milk. For this, it's important to look out for some foods to avoid when breastfeeding as these could cause possible reactions in your baby. What a breastfeeding mother eats is very important for the baby. It is important to maintain proper meals when you are nursing so that your child gains essential nutrients and has an adequate amount of breast milk.
Here are a few foods you should avoid while breastfeeding.
1. Coffee (Photo: pexels)
Coffee contains a lot of caffeine, and some of this caffeine might end up in breast milk. As babies cannot digest caffeine well, excess caffeine in their bodies affects them, causing sleeplessness, irritation, and crankiness.
2. Citrus fruits (Photo: pexels)
As babies, the gastrointestinal tract is very immature, they cannot deal with the acidic components in citrus fruits, resulting in fussiness, diaper rashes, spitting up and more.
3. Broccoli (Photo: pexels)
If you had broccoli the previous day, chances are your body will have gassy problems the next day.
4. Alcohol (Photo: pexels)
Through breast milk, alcohol passes from the mother to the baby and affects his neurological development, Alcohol should strictly be avoided for the first two years.
5. Garlic (Photo: pexels)
The smell of garlic can affect the smell of breast milk. Some babies might fuss or grimace at the breast when they encounter the strong smell of garlic.