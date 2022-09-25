Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding

it's important to look out for some foods to avoid when breastfeeding as these could cause possible reactions in your baby.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 24, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

Breast milk is highly nutritious for your baby. In fact, it fulfils most of your baby's nutritional requirements for the first six months of life. However, what you eat can affect the contents of breast milk. For this, it's important to look out for some foods to avoid when breastfeeding as these could cause possible reactions in your baby. What a breastfeeding mother eats is very important for the baby. It is important to maintain proper meals when you are nursing so that your child gains essential nutrients and has an adequate amount of breast milk.

Here are a few foods you should avoid while breastfeeding.

1. Coffee (Photo: pexels)

Coffee (Photo: pexels)
1/5

Coffee contains a lot of caffeine, and some of this caffeine might end up in breast milk. As babies cannot digest caffeine well, excess caffeine in their bodies affects them, causing sleeplessness, irritation, and crankiness. 

2. Citrus fruits (Photo: pexels)

Citrus fruits (Photo: pexels)
2/5

As babies, the gastrointestinal tract is very immature, they cannot deal with the acidic components in citrus fruits, resulting in fussiness, diaper rashes, spitting up and more. 

3. Broccoli (Photo: pexels)

Broccoli (Photo: pexels)
3/5

If you had broccoli the previous day, chances are your body will have gassy problems the next day. 

4. Alcohol (Photo: pexels)

Alcohol (Photo: pexels)
4/5

Through breast milk, alcohol passes from the mother to the baby and affects his neurological development, Alcohol should strictly be avoided for the first two years. 

5. Garlic (Photo: pexels)

Garlic (Photo: pexels)
5/5

The smell of garlic can affect the smell of breast milk. Some babies might fuss or grimace at the breast when they encounter the strong smell of garlic. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts at ongcindia.com, know salary, last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.