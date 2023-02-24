From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif: Check out most expensive lehenga worn by Bollywood brides on their big day

Here are some of the most expensive lehengas worn by Bollywood divas on their Big Day.
The bride's lehenga is the major attraction of Indian weddings, and brides from Bollywood have been turning heads with their stunning looks. Here are some of the most expensive lehengas worn by Bollywood divas on their Big Day.
1. Kiara Advani
At Jaisalmer's Suryagarh castle, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a charming ceremony on February 7. Kiara looked fantastic in a pastel pink embroidered lehenga made by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. 200 artisans worked for 6700 hours on the wedding clothing for Sid and Kiara.
The elaborate embroidery of the roman architecture on the lehenga was inspired by the couples' unique affection for the city of domes. Genuine Swarovski gems are added to embrace our unique shimmer.
2. Katrina Kaif
At the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, the pair exchanged vows. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a famous fashion designer, created Katrina and Vicky's wedding attire. Katrina donned a traditional red lehenga made of handwoven matka silk and exquisite tilla embroidery.
It has velvet borders with elaborate renaissance zardozi embroidery. In honour of Vicky's Punjabi heritage, her veil was personalised with a handcrafted kiran made of hand-beaten silver that was gold-plated.
3. Anushka Sharma
Anushka selected a light pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in traditional English colours decorated with pearls, jewels, and silver-gold metal thread as her wedding dress.
She completed her ensemble with bridal jewellery from Sabyasachi's Heritage Jewelry collection, which was created with exquisite uncut diamonds, pastel pink spinel, and elegant Japanese grown pearls.
4. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
The Ahmedabad-based designer claims that Kapoor Ahuja was determined to don bridal red and gold, so they collaborated on that colour scheme. Her lehenga took the couturier six months to create.
Using a unique gold and silk yarn, Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh created the handwoven fabric for the lehenga. The entire garment was focused around a stylized lotus design and was embroidered using the kalabattu method with genuine gold and silver threads.
5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka selected a magnificent crimson Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which paid tribute to her Indian heritage. The creation, which included a half-sleeved shirt and a ballgown-style skirt, required 110 embroiderers from Kolkata 3,720 hours to complete. French knots made of silk floss, layers of threadwork, and tiny hand-cut organza florals decorated the top of the lehenga.
6. Alia Bhatt
During her fantasy wedding to Ranbir, Alia chose an ivory saree over the usual bridal red lehenga. It was worn with an ivory blouse that matched it and had a deep back that oozed edginess, beautiful tilla work, and half sleeves.
Alia decked her look with a load of bangles, a long necklace, a couple of statement jhumkis, and a matha-patti from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery that featured uncut diamonds and hand-picked pearls. She also styled the look with an embroidered, hand-woven veil.