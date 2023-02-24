From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif: Check out most expensive lehenga worn by Bollywood brides on their big day

1/6

At Jaisalmer's Suryagarh castle, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a charming ceremony on February 7. Kiara looked fantastic in a pastel pink embroidered lehenga made by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. 200 artisans worked for 6700 hours on the wedding clothing for Sid and Kiara.

The elaborate embroidery of the roman architecture on the lehenga was inspired by the couples' unique affection for the city of domes. Genuine Swarovski gems are added to embrace our unique shimmer.