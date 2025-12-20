Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Osman Hadi Funeral: Historic turnout of supporters at student leader's funeral prayer service amid heavy security deployment, WATCH
LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | Dec 20, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
1.Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif places great importance on a healthy diet comprising the most nutritious fruits, vegetables and fats. She also indulges in postnatal exercise, yoga and light cardio to get back her strength and keep her fitness up along with this. Water intake and controlling her portions are the most important aspects of her daily practices.
2.Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani swears by hydration and light, nutritious meals. She eats lots of protein and avoids heavy and processed foods. This routine not only makes her recovery quicker, but also boosts her energy levels and benefits her breastfeeding health overall.
3.Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra is doing gentle postnatal workouts, yoga and stretching. Besides, she is mentally well and practising through meditation and mindfulness, which helps her to control stress and keep balance while taking care of her baby.
4.Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty strengthens her body by practising postnatal exercises such as yoga and pilates. Besides fitness, she also practices mindfulness and self-care to remain calm, positive and energised throughout the initial months of motherhood.
5.Patralekhaa
Patralekhaa places great importance on getting enough sleep and submitting to a postnatal care program that consists of doctor visits and taking supplements. This strategy allows her to recover her energy, be in good health and adapt to the new situation of being a mother.
6.Sshura Khan
Sshura Khan counts on her family's support and her self-care activities to stay healthy during the time she takes care of her baby. Rest, emotional health and baby care in the right proportion allow her to be full of energy and free from stress.