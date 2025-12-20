FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Osman Hadi Funeral: Historic turnout of supporters at student leader's funeral prayer service amid heavy security deployment, WATCH

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who inspired Jameel Jamali's character in Dhurandhar FIRST reaction on film: 'role dabangg tha..., Indian agent Lyari aa jaata toh...', WATCH

PM Modi's chopper forced to return to Kolkata due to..., will now address Ranaghat event virtually, here's all you need to know

Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it 'such a weird…': Know what it means

THIS 23-year-old India star wins 'Impact Player of the Series' medal, not Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, his name is...

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...

More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...

Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises with a heartfelt hug, watch

Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka

Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statement, says, '7 arrested in...'

Osman Hadi Funeral: Historic turnout of supporters at student leader's funeral prayer service amid heavy security deployment, WATCH

Osman Hadi Funeral: Historic turnout of supporters at student leader's funeral..

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who inspired Jameel Jamali's character in Dhurandhar FIRST reaction on film: 'role dabangg tha..., Indian agent Lyari aa jaata toh...', WATCH

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who inspired Jameel Jamali's character in Dhur

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

LIFESTYLE

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Bollywood moms Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Patralekhaa and Sshura Khan follow healthy habits like balanced diets, postnatal workouts, mindfulness, adequate rest and family support to stay fit, energised and stress-free while managing motherhood.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 20, 2025, 02:30 PM IST

1.Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
1

Katrina Kaif places great importance on a healthy diet comprising the most nutritious fruits, vegetables and fats. She also indulges in postnatal exercise, yoga and light cardio to get back her strength and keep her fitness up along with this. Water intake and controlling her portions are the most important aspects of her daily practices.

2.Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
2

Kiara Advani swears by hydration and light, nutritious meals. She eats lots of protein and avoids heavy and processed foods. This routine not only makes her recovery quicker, but also boosts her energy levels and benefits her breastfeeding health overall.

3.Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
3

Parineeti Chopra is doing gentle postnatal workouts, yoga and stretching. Besides, she is mentally well and practising through meditation and mindfulness, which helps her to control stress and keep balance while taking care of her baby.

4.Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty
4

Athiya Shetty strengthens her body by practising postnatal exercises such as yoga and pilates. Besides fitness, she also practices mindfulness and self-care to remain calm, positive and energised throughout the initial months of motherhood.

5.Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa
5

Patralekhaa places great importance on getting enough sleep and submitting to a postnatal care program that consists of doctor visits and taking supplements. This strategy allows her to recover her energy, be in good health and adapt to the new situation of being a mother.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

6.Sshura Khan

Sshura Khan
6

Sshura Khan counts on her family's support and her self-care activities to stay healthy during the time she takes care of her baby. Rest, emotional health and baby care in the right proportion allow her to be full of energy and free from stress.

