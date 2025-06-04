4 . Promising actor

4

Jaideep Ahlawat is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films and web series. He gained recognition for his roles in the films Raees (2017) and Raazi (2018). In 2020, he starred as a police officer in the streaming series Paatal Lok, for which he received the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Most recently, he appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Netflix film Jewel Thief (2025).