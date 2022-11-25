Search icon
These bold pics of Sakshi Chopra, Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter, will blow your mind

Have a look at some bold and unseen pictures of Ramanand Sagar's granddaughter, Sakshi Chopra.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 25, 2022, 11:05 PM IST

Sakshi Chopra, the great-granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar, who was the producer of Doordarshan's famous TV serial Ramayan, is quite active on social media. Sakshi often shares her bold photos. Recently, Sakshi Chopra has shared some of her pictures, in which she is seen covering her body with a leaf. The pictures of Sakshi often get viral on social media.

Have a look at some bold and unseen pictures of Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter, Sakshi Chopra.

 

1. Sakshi Chopra goes topless

Sakshi Chopra goes topless
1/5

Sakshi Chopra has 527k followers on Instagram alone. From bikini to topless photos are present on Sakshi's insta. Sakshi often experiments with her looks. However, she has also been trolled many times for this.

2. Sakshi chopra in blue bikini

Sakshi chopra in blue bikini
2/5

Apart from being a social media celebrity, Sakshi Chopra is also a great singer. She has her own YouTube channel. Many of his videos have become hits on YouTube. Sakshi mostly lives in Los Angeles, California.

3. Sakshi in hot red

Sakshi in hot red
3/5

Sakshi Chopra is the daughter of Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar's daughter Meenakshi. After schooling at the Trinity School of London, Sakshi did a course in filmmaking from The Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in California, USA.

4. Sakshi Chopra in butterfly bikini-set

Sakshi Chopra in butterfly bikini-set
4/5

A few years ago Sakshi Chopra said in an interview – I am very upset because of the pressure of my great-grandfather's name, whenever I post bold photos on social platforms, people comment. They start comparing me with the great grandparent (Ramanand Sagar).Ss

5. Sakshi chopra pink dress

Sakshi chopra pink dress
5/5

Sakshi Chopra said that I was offered many Bollywood films, but I cannot tell about them. My target is to become a singer. I don't even watch Bollywood movies. Yes, I want to try my luck on the digital platform.

