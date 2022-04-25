Search icon
Bling It On! Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon give 'shimmer for summer' fashion goals

If you're looking to experiment with the season's preferred trend and need some inspiration, look no further than our own B-town divas.

  DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 25, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

While summer fashion is mostly about fun florals and soft pastels, this time there's some shimmer on the list as well. The trend has made a major resurgence, both on and off the runway.

At the recent Alia-Ranbir post-wedding celebration, a bunch of celebrities dressed in sequins and glitter. If you're looking to experiment with the season's preferred trend and need some inspiration, look no further than our own B-town divas. 

1. Kriti Sanon: Go Shorty



For the promotion of her latest film, Kriti Sanon wore a bright orange dress from Dubai-based brand Alina Anwar Couture. Sequin dresses are a great celebratory option and they work in all kinds of hues - metallics, pastels or neons. The actress completed the look with a pair of solid gold earrings.

 

2. Ananya Panday: Statement Pieces



Ananya Panday closed the show for designers Falguni Shane Peacock at the recently held fashion week in Delhi in a shimmery pink trail dress. At another celebration, the Gen-Z star was spotted in a black and silver sheer dress. Panday clearly likes to shine brightest of them all.

 

3. Parineeti Chopra: A for Asymmetrical



Off-late, Parineeti Chopra's fashion choices have been pretty on-point. Her stylist Tanya Ghavri picked a ruby red asymmetrical dress for the actress. Chopra accessorised her look with diamond jewellery and pointed heels. The fit, style and styling all worked in her favour.

 

4. Kangana Ranaut: Flowy and Fabulous



Taking a break from her usual handwoven saris and cotton kurtas, Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted in a striking Valentino gown. The actress has gone super glam for the reality series that she's hosting. To make things more dramatic and edgy, Ranaut opted for purple highlighted eyes, a gold necklace and gladiator sandals.

 

5. Janhvi Kapoor: Bodycon Is Back



Like many of her contemporaries, Janhvi Kapoor too has joined the shimmer bandwagon. For her last few outings, Kapoor opted for a sparkly silver bodycon number from Falguni Shane Peacock, a metallic mini dress and mirror gown, both from Manish Malhotra.

