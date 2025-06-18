1 . Bipasha’s Beach Break Celebrates Life’s Simple Joys

1

Away from the hectic city of Mumbai, the family is now on vacation at a beach resort. Whether laying by the pool, enjoying breathtaking views, or simply having fun together, the photos show the joy of spending time with one another. It's not about lavish plans, but the little things a splash in the pool, a flower in hand, or a sunset shared with loved ones.