Bill Gates love life: From Melinda Gates, Ann Winblad to Paula Hurd, women in billionaires' life

Bill Gates has had several relationships throughout his life, most of them have been private, and the public knows very little about them.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, has been in several high-profile relationships throughout his life. Here's a closer look at some of his ex-girlfriends and his ex-wife.

1. Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates
1/4

Melinda Gates (formerly Melinda French): Melinda Gates and Bill Gates were married on January 1, 1994. They have three children together and were widely considered one of the most powerful couples in the world. In 2021, Melinda filed for divorce from Bill, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized later that year, and the couple continues to work together on their philanthropic efforts through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

 

2. Ann Winblad

Ann Winblad
2/4

Ann Winblad is a software entrepreneur and venture capitalist. She and Gates dated for several years in the 1980s, and their relationship was widely publicized. Although the two have remained close friends and continue to attend events together, they never married.

3. Jill Bennett

Jill Bennett
3/4

Jill Bennett was a Microsoft employee and one of Gates' rumored ex-girlfriends. However, very little is known about their relationship as both have kept it private.

4. Paula Hurd

Paula Hurd
4/4

Paula Hurd is another former Microsoft employee who was rumored to have been involved with Gates. However, there is limited information available on this relationship as well.

