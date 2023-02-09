Bill Gates love life: From Melinda Gates, Ann Winblad to Paula Hurd, women in billionaires' life

1/4

Melinda Gates (formerly Melinda French): Melinda Gates and Bill Gates were married on January 1, 1994. They have three children together and were widely considered one of the most powerful couples in the world. In 2021, Melinda filed for divorce from Bill, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized later that year, and the couple continues to work together on their philanthropic efforts through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.