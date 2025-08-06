Twitter
Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers

'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will shock you, it costs Rs...

'Not going to call Trump, will call PM Modi': Brazil's president's BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariff threats

Sidhu Moosewala's mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer's...: 'Wound on our soul'

BCCI plans roadmap for 2027 ODI World Cup; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's roles to be decided

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...

Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Don't see major impact unless...'

This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..

At least 60 workers trapped, 2 dead in major accident in Chattisgarh's Bilaspur after NTPC's 60 tonne tank falls, rescue operation underway

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people

Bhumi Pednekar finds joy in sweating it out, crediting it for its wellness perks. She opens up about her diverse workout regimen, must-have fitness accessories, and how she fuels her body after training.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 01:22 PM IST

1.Celebrating sweat as detox

Celebrating sweat as detox
1

Bhumi Pednekar makes no apologies for sweat, it’s her body’s detox in real time. She believes a solid workout only counts if she breaks a sweat, and advises not fearing perspiration. After a session, she simply rinses her face to avoid post-workout acne, trusting sweat as a skin glow and health booster.

2.Balanced workout routine

Balanced workout routine
2

Her current regimen blends Pilates and strength training, a formula she’s consistently followed for years. This balanced mix helps maintain tone, build strength, and promote flexibility without over-stressing the body.

3.Smart fitness essentials

Smart fitness essentials
3

In her gym bag, Bhumi Pednekar never compromises on the basics: plenty of water, extra socks, a skipping rope, and most importantly, a pair of truly comfortable workout shoes, because in her words, form follows comfort.

4.Post-workout nutrition habit

Post-workout nutrition habit
4

The actress' go-to post-exercise nourishment is simple and effective: a bowl of granola with yogurt. She typically works out first thing in the day, and only eats afterward, focusing on freshness, energy, and mindful eating.

TRENDING NOW

5.Reversing over-exertion

Reversing over-exertion
5

Once driven by intense training, she now works out at just 20% of that pace to honour her body’s need for healing. Over-exertion once caused underlying health issues, but today, she credits her true fitness to restraint, recovery, and mindful discipline.

