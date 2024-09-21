5 best places to visit in India this October

October is a perfect time to explore India, with pleasant weather and festive vibes across the country. From the vibrant deserts of Rajasthan to the serene beaches of the Andaman Islands, this month offers something for every traveler. Whether you're seeking adventure in Rishikesh, history in Hampi, or relaxation in the lush hills of Coorg, India’s diverse landscapes and cultural richness shine in October. Here are five of the best destinations to visit this month for an unforgettable experience.