5 best places to visit in India this October

October is a perfect time to explore India, with pleasant weather and festive vibes across the country. From the vibrant deserts of Rajasthan to the serene beaches of the Andaman Islands, this month offers something for every traveler. Whether you're seeking adventure in Rishikesh, history in Hampi, or relaxation in the lush hills of Coorg, India’s diverse landscapes and cultural richness shine in October. Here are five of the best destinations to visit this month for an unforgettable experience.
1. Jodhpur, Rajasthan
The pleasant weather in October is perfect for exploring Jodhpur's historic forts, palaces, and the vibrant Rajasthan International Folk Festival.
2. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
October brings ideal conditions for river rafting, hiking, and yoga retreats in Rishikesh, surrounded by the stunning Himalayan landscapes.
3. Coorg, Karnataka
This hill station offers a refreshing escape with its coffee plantations, misty mountains, and pleasant climate in October.
4. Hampi, Karnataka
With its cooler weather, October is a great time to explore Hampi's ancient ruins and temples, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
5. Andaman Islands
The clear waters and pleasant temperatures in October make it ideal for beach vacations, scuba diving, and exploring marine life.