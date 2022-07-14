Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours

Oils you should apply for healthy hair.
Many experts have suggested that oiling hair during during the monsoon season is essential to maintain its growth and prevent any damage. Oiling adds moisture, and shine to the hair and replenishes lost vitamins and minerals. Dampness during the monsoon can cause a lot of damage to your hair.
Get an insight into the importance of oiling your hair during the rainy season and derive the benefits of oiling hair. But remember that choosing a good hair oil is equally important. Oil helps in scalp health and reduces hair fall and for best results, the oil should be left in the hair overnight as it helps the hair from not becoming frizzy.
You should use a good hair oil as it helps you to:
-Arrest Protein Loss
-Enhance Strength of the Weakest Link
-Guard the scalp
There are various kinds of hair oils available in the market but for the best experience try these.
1. Coconut oil
Coconut oil helps moisturise and seal hair. This can help prevent a dry, flaky scalp and dandruff, as well as split ends and hair breakage. It helps to stimulate blood flow to the scalp and is packed with antioxidants, antifungal or antibacterial properties, as well as other nutrients essential for the health of your scalp.
2. Onion hair oil
Onion hair oil, rich in Sulphur, Potassium and antioxidants, reduces hair fall & accelerates hair regrowth. One of the newest breakthrough ingredients in hair growth, Redensyl, unblocks hair follicles & also boosts new hair growth. Onion seeds regenerate hair follicles.
3. Aloe Vera
Aloe vera oil helps in strengthening your hair and controlling the greasy hairs helps you get rid of your itchy scalp. It acts as a guard from UV damage and helps in regrowth.
4. Neem oil
Neem hail oil benefits your hair by conditioning your scalp and promoting healthy hair growth. It also helps in minimising grays and reducing dandruff.
5. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil is an essential oil that has several uses, including keeping your skin, hair, and nails healthy. Tea tree oil contains several compounds, including terpenes-4-old, that have been shown to kill certain bacteria, viruses, and fungi.