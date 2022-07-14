Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours

Many experts have suggested that oiling hair during during the monsoon season is essential to maintain its growth and prevent any damage. Oiling adds moisture, and shine to the hair and replenishes lost vitamins and minerals. Dampness during the monsoon can cause a lot of damage to your hair.

Get an insight into the importance of oiling your hair during the rainy season and derive the benefits of oiling hair. But remember that choosing a good hair oil is equally important. Oil helps in scalp health and reduces hair fall and for best results, the oil should be left in the hair overnight as it helps the hair from not becoming frizzy.

You should use a good hair oil as it helps you to:

-Arrest Protein Loss

-Enhance Strength of the Weakest Link

-Guard the scalp

There are various kinds of hair oils available in the market but for the best experience try these.