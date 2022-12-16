Benefits of herbal tea: Include these tea options in your diet to soothe headaches, migraines

5/5

Originally from the Middle East and Europe, peppermint is widely cultivated all over the world. Indian herbal treatments for dyspepsia, colds, coughs, and other ailments sometimes use peppermint as a herb. Tea with peppermint flavor is made by steeping peppermint leaves in hot water. It is consumed for a variety of health advantages brought on by the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants it contains.



(Picture: Freepik)