Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet

List of 5 advantages of coconut water for health.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 14, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

Coconut water has become a very popular beverage in recent years.

Coconut water is naturally delicious and hydrating, and it also contains a number of essential elements, such as minerals that many people don't receive enough of.

Here are 5 advantages of coconut water for health.

1. Helps in preventing kidney stones

Helps in preventing kidney stones
1/5

The production of crystals and stones may be reduced by coconut water, according to preliminary studies, which may help prevent kidney stones. More research, particularly studies involving humans, are still needed.

2. Improves heart health

Improves heart health
2/5

There is some evidence that coconut water may benefit heart health, but further human studies are required.

3. For those with diabetes, it may help to reduce blood sugar.

For those with diabetes, it may help to reduce blood sugar.
3/5

Studies on diabetic animals indicate that coconut water may help with blood sugar control, but more human studies are required.

4. May contains antioxidants qualities

May contains antioxidants qualities
4/5

Antioxidants included in coconut water have been demonstrated to be advantageous in trials involving rats and mice, but human studies are missing.

5. Beneficial source of various nutrients

Beneficial source of various nutrients
5/5

Coconut water, a natural source of numerous significant minerals, is the liquid that immature coconuts contain.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Meet Veena Jagtap, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend
Tiger 3, Aashiqui 3, Gadar 2: Here are much-awaited sequels of Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tamil Nadu rain alert: Mayiladuthurai schools to remain shut today due to heavy rainfall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.