4 . Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Munsiyari, a serene town in Uttarakhand, is known as 'Little Kashmir'. You can enjoy panoramic views from Khaliya Top or Thamri Kund, witness stunning sunrises behind the Panchachuli range, and explore Johar Valley, a historic trade route to Tibet, surrounded by beautiful meadows and rhododendron blooms.