1 . Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal

​Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who married in December 2020, have been the subject of recent divorce discussions. Reports indicate that Chahal is to provide Rs 4.75 crore as alimony, with Rs 2.37 crore already paid and the remainder pending finalisation of their divorce. Earlier rumours suggesting a Rs 60 crore alimony were disapproved by Dhanashree's family, labeling such claims as baseless.