Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3004081
HomePhotos

Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet

List of 5 benefits of beets backed by science.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 21, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Beets are also referred to as beetroot. In addition to adding colour to your food, beets are a rich source of nutrients like essential vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds, many of which have therapeutic advantages. They also have a fantastic flavour and are easy to include in your diet in a number of meals, such as hummus, fries, salads, and balsamic roasted beets.

Here's a list of 5 benefits of beets backed by science:

1. Has anti-cancer properties

Has anti-cancer properties
1/5

Studies suggest that some beet-derived chemicals may have anti-cancer effects. To fully comprehend this potential connection, more investigation is still required.

2. Enhances athletic performance

Enhances athletic performance
2/5

Beet consumption may improve endurance and oxygen use during exercise. Take them 2-3 hours before exercising or competing to get the most out of their effects.

3. Keeps blood pressure in check

Keeps blood pressure in check
3/5

Nitrates, which are abundant in beets and can help decrease blood pressure, can be found in high concentrations in them. Heart disease and stroke risk may be decreased as a result of this.

4. Beets are nutrient-rich and low in calories

Beets are nutrient-rich and low in calories
4/5

While being low in calories and fat, beets are packed with vitamins and minerals. Additionally, they are a good source of a number of essential elements, such as folate, manganese, and copper.

5. Improves digestive health

Improves digestive health
5/5

Beets are a good source of fibre, which improves digestion and lowers your chance of developing a number of chronic medical disorders.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal pose candidly with paps; Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Huma Qureshi attend wedding reception
Meet Lovekesh Kataria: Elvish Yadav's close friend, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant who lied to father, spent his fees on...
From Highway to Chandu Champion: 5 underrated gems from Sajid Nadiadwala
In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive
Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Afghanistan reach T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final after nail-biting match against Bangladesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews