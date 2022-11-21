Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet

List of 5 benefits of beets backed by science.
Beets are also referred to as beetroot. In addition to adding colour to your food, beets are a rich source of nutrients like essential vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds, many of which have therapeutic advantages. They also have a fantastic flavour and are easy to include in your diet in a number of meals, such as hummus, fries, salads, and balsamic roasted beets.
Here's a list of 5 benefits of beets backed by science:
1. Has anti-cancer properties
Studies suggest that some beet-derived chemicals may have anti-cancer effects. To fully comprehend this potential connection, more investigation is still required.
2. Enhances athletic performance
Beet consumption may improve endurance and oxygen use during exercise. Take them 2-3 hours before exercising or competing to get the most out of their effects.
3. Keeps blood pressure in check
Nitrates, which are abundant in beets and can help decrease blood pressure, can be found in high concentrations in them. Heart disease and stroke risk may be decreased as a result of this.
4. Beets are nutrient-rich and low in calories
While being low in calories and fat, beets are packed with vitamins and minerals. Additionally, they are a good source of a number of essential elements, such as folate, manganese, and copper.
5. Improves digestive health
Beets are a good source of fibre, which improves digestion and lowers your chance of developing a number of chronic medical disorders.