Beat the heat with these 4 food items in your diet keeping you cool this summer

There are a variety of ways to beat the summer's scorching heat. Including high-water-enriched food items in your regular diet is one of the greatest approaches. Here are some fantastic ways to stay hydrated and refreshed this summer.
1. Watermelon
Seasonal fruits are highly beneficial to the human body. Watermelon is rich in vitamins A, C, and B vitamins, as well as potassium and the powerful antioxidants lycopene and beta-carotene. Antioxidants protect cells from damage and have even been linked to the prevention of cancer. They're also excellent for your heart and can help you avoid arterial congestion.
2. Tomato
Tomatoes are high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which aid in the removal of damaging free radicals from the body. Tomatoes are also high in potassium, which has been associated with controlling blood pressure in the body. Tomatoes provide vitamin B, vitamin E, and other critical nutrients that are necessary for the appropriate functioning of our hearts.
3. Curd
Curd is another must-have summer food. During the summer, curd is the lightest and most efficient fuel you can use. It has the ability to keep you hydrated while also increasing your stamina. Your body will feel more balanced and energetic if you add a pinch of salt or sugar. 'Dahi' is also a fantastic stress reliever and anxiety reducer.
4. Cucumber
Cucumbers are made up of 95% water and are therefore extremely hydrating. It helps you stay healthy from the inside out by removing toxins from your body. Cucumber is a powerful system purifier that helps to eliminate waste. Cucumbers are high-fiber, low-calorie vegetables. As a result, it's an excellent food for anyone trying to lose weight. Cucumber helps to manage blood pressure because of its high potassium, magnesium, and fibre content.
