Beat the heat: Here's how to stay hydrated this summer

If you want to avoid dehydration in summer, then you must drink atleast 3 litres of water daily. The easiest way to stay hydrated is to drink water.
During summer season we sweat a lot. In such a situation, if you do not consume enough fluids like water, juice then you can fall to dehydration. Heat stroke is another problem one can face during the summer heat. Both these conditions can be fatal if not treated on time.
Here we talk of ways to avoid dehydration in the body due to heat and perspiration.
Read | Here’s why you should apply ice on your face in summers for glowing skin
1. Beat the heat
This year the summer season has arrived early. In March only, it is feeling like May, as day temperature in many places, particularly north of India is touching the 35 degrees mark and beyond. So being a little careless can be damaging to your health. We suggest you take proper care of yourselves and keep yourself safe from the heat.
(Image Source: IANS)
2. Drink plenty of water
If you want to avoid dehydration in summer, then you must drink atleast 3 litres of water daily. The easiest way to stay hydrated is to drink water. Experts also advise an adult to drink 2-3 litres of water per day. The problem of dehydration in summers happen due to excessive sweating.
The body needs water to complete all metabolic processes, so drinking less water can lead to dehydration. This can also lead a person to faint.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Eat juicy fruits
If you want to avoid dehydration, then include more and more juicy and water-rich fruits in the diet. Eat fruits available in summer like watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber, grapes, orange and such others. Start the day with a bowl of fresh fruits. The body will get many nutritious elements like fiber, water, energy, phosphorus, iron, vitamins etc.
By eating these fruits in summer, you will remain active and full of energy throughout the day, while there will be no shortage of water in the body.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Drink lemonade
Get out of the house only after drinking a glass of lemonade or any fruit juice. You can also keep them in a bottle with you. Keep in mind that to avoid cold-hot, never come from outside and drink cold water or juice from the fridge. Due to this you can catch a cold, cough or sore throat. Do not drink canned juice. Drink fresh homemade juice. Lemonade is best to beat the heat.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Drink coconut water instead of fruit juice
If you are weight conscious or diabetic, then choose coconut water over fruit juice. Coconut water generally has fewer calories and added sugars than fruit juice. It's also a good source of potassium.
(Image Source: Pixabay)