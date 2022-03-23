Beat the heat: Here's how to stay hydrated this summer

If you want to avoid dehydration in summer, then you must drink atleast 3 litres of water daily. The easiest way to stay hydrated is to drink water.

During summer season we sweat a lot. In such a situation, if you do not consume enough fluids like water, juice then you can fall to dehydration. Heat stroke is another problem one can face during the summer heat. Both these conditions can be fatal if not treated on time.

Here we talk of ways to avoid dehydration in the body due to heat and perspiration.

