No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month

These Bollywood celebs are not only famous for their excellent acting skills but also for their bread looks which makes them stand out in the crowd.

  • Oct 31, 2022, 08:48 PM IST

As November arrives on Tuesday, social media is set to get abuzz with 'No Shave November', a traditional trend which gives a shoutout to boys and men to abstain from shaving the entire month. This month is observed as 'Movember' or 'No Shave November' for its awareness campaign about cancer. This campaign aims to let men embrace their beards, later donating the growth to people undergoing chemotherapy.

So, today we have come up with a list of celebrities who embrace their beard look. You can take inspiration from these actors to experiment with your look. 

Fashion is the name of change. Fashion repeats itself and sets new trends. If we talk about Bollywood itself, then the relationship between Bollywood celebrities and Beard is not very old. If you talk about the 90s, then every hero who came on the screen cinema used to be clean-shaven. Before that, the hero with the beard was not seen on the screen of the cinema in any era. But slowly times started changing. In this era of change, nowadays almost every film star will be seen maintaining your Beardman look. 

Actually, a beard not only gives complete identity to any man but also gives a masculine look. Beard makes you stand out even in a crowd of thousands of people, but those with great beards are sometimes recognized for their beards.

 

1. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
1/5

Varun Dhawan looks dapper in his current trimmed, stache, and scruffy beard. 

2. Vickey Kaushal

Vickey Kaushal
2/5

This look of Vickey Kaushal is a mood to go all out, this is the perfect trimmed and neat beard style that even you can try for yourself.

 

3. Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aryan
3/5

Kartik Aryan always stands out in a room full of stylish men with his full, groomed beard, which does wonders for that enviable jawline. 

4. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
4/5

Shahid Kapoor's full sideburns add a contrast to the stubble, giving him a dynamic and modern look.

5. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
5/5

Ranveer Singh's medium beard look winner who likes to maintain facial hair and doesn't like a naked face. 

