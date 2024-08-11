Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

India has hidden beaches that offer peace and natural beauty away from the crowds. These underrated spots provide a perfect escape for beach lovers seeking something different.
For beach lovers looking to escape the crowds, India has some hidden gems waiting to be explored. Away from the famous coastal spots, these lesser-known beaches offer peace, natural beauty, and a chance to truly relax. Whether you're after quiet solitude or a new adventure by the sea, these underrated beaches promise a memorable experience that’s off the beaten path.
1. Gokarna, Karnataka
Often overshadowed by Goa, Gokarna offers pristine beaches like Om Beach and Kudle Beach. It's a perfect mix of spirituality and serenity, with fewer tourists and a laid-back vibe.
2. Agonda Beach, Goa
While Goa is famous for its bustling beaches, Agonda remains a hidden gem. It’s quieter, cleaner, and perfect for those looking to relax without the typical party scene.
3. Varkala, Kerala
Known for its stunning cliffs that offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, Varkala Beach is a tranquil spot with a unique charm. The natural springs and nearby temples add to its appeal.
4. Tarkarli, Maharashtra
This lesser-known beach near the Goa-Maharashtra border is famous for its clear waters and vibrant marine life. It’s ideal for snorkeling and scuba diving, offering a glimpse of the underwater world.
5. Radhanagar Beach, Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Located on Havelock Island, Radhanagar Beach is often considered one of the best in Asia. Its white sands and turquoise waters make it a perfect spot for a peaceful retreat.
6. Kaup Beach, Karnataka
Situated near Udupi, Kaup Beach is known for its lighthouse that offers panoramic views of the coastline. The beach is clean, quiet, and ideal for those seeking solitude.