Battling insonmia? Here are 5 lifestyle changes that can help you get a good night sleep

See here a list of lifestyle changes to get a better and sound sleep at night.
Insomnia is raising concerns among people today. Our lifestyle choices are a prime reason behind this, as per many experts. Insomnia triggers a lot of other physical and mental health issues like stress, anxiety, blood pressure imbalance, low immunity, fatigue and more.
Not having a good night sleep affects the entire day and our productivity. It is most essential to get proper and sufficient rest for every human being to function to their fullest.
Keeping this in mind, here is a list of changes to make in your lifestyle to help you get proper sleep:
1. Exercising
The most common and most effective is to practice physical exercise. Exercise exhausts the body and releases any muscular and mental stress for you to get better sleep.
2. Hydration
Keep yourself hydrated and consume fluids as much as possible.
3. Morning sunlight
Exposure to 15-20 minutes of morning sunlight is a natural source of vitamin D.
4. Food habits
There are certain food items such as bananas, pumpkin seeds or almonds or chamomile tea before bedtime. Eating nuts such as Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and cashews can also help to get you healthy sleep.
5. Timing of last meal
It is best to consume the last meal of the day three hours before your bedtime.