Basant Panchami 2023: Check these Bollywood celebrity-inspired outfit ideas for Saraswati Puja

Here are some celebrity inspired outfit ideas for Basant Panchami 2023.
January 26 is a big day for India this year. Along with being the republic day of the country, Jan 26, will also mark the celebration of the Hindu festival Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami or Saraswati puja. On Saraswati Puja, people like to wear yellow clothes as the colour yellow is believed to be auspicious for the day.
For any festival, choosing the perfect outfit is always a matter of concern. That is why we are listing some yellow outfits that Bollywood celebrities picked and they looked amazing.
1. Sonam Kapoor
If you want to pick something more heavy and shiny, Sonam Kapoor's yellow Anarkali suit is a timeless attire. This yellow Anarkali suit with resham thread work with a dupatta is a rich and elegant choice of look for the day. You can pair it with heavy jhumkas and a gajra or you can let your hair loose and put on a bindi. (Photo: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)
2. Keerthy Suresh
Velvet kurtas anyway bring a very rich and elegant look, and Keerthy Suresh's this yellow velvet kurta set featuring heavy zari embroidery is a perfect pick for the occasion. Not only is it stylish but this loosely-fitted kurta and wide-leg pants set is also very comfortable to carry. (Photo: Instagram/Keerthy Suresh)
3. Jacqueline Fernandez
Vasant Panchami is popular among women as a chance to be able to wear a saree, and net sarees, as we all know look very stylish, yet bring a traditional touch. Jacqueline Fernandez's yellow net saree can be your choice of outfit for this Basant Pachami. (Photo: Instagram/Jacqueline Fernandez)
4. Mrunal Thakur
For those who want comfort and yet want to get into the traditional feel, indo-western attires are your best option. Actress Mrunal Thakur's yellow indo-western three-piece kurta set is a perfect pick for you. (Photo: Instagram/ Mrunal Thakur)