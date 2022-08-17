Bad breath: 5 foods that fight it and keep your mouth fresh

Bacteria in the mouth leftover from the food you eat can create bad breath. Check out the list of foods that fight bad breath.
Bad breath is a common condition and it may be due to a lack of hygiene or a symptom of other prolonged oral diseases.
Food like garlic and onions contain smelly oils transported through the blood. Those oils reach the lungs, where you breathe them out when talking. But some foods have the opposite effect and fight bad breath.
Check out the list of foods that fight bad breath:
1. Green tea
Green tea contains catechin, a powerful antioxidant, that can fend off bacteria by reducing sulphur compounds that cause foul breath.
2. Citrus fruits
These fruits are rich in vitamin C which is not only helpful for keeping bacteria in check, but also helps combat gum diseases and gingivitis.
3. Yogurt
Yogurt has probiotics (good bacteria), it can overpower the bad foul-smelling bacteria. It is also rich in vitamin D, which slows the development of germs in the body.
4. Basil (Tulsi)
Natural molecules in basil called polyphenols are effective at treating bad breath, research has revealed. Basil can be easily found in Indian homes.
5. Ginger
6-gingerol found in ginger activates a salivary enzyme that aids in the breakdown of sulphur compounds in the mouth.
You can take crushed ginger with warm water and lemon for a quick mouthwash.