Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Bad breath: 5 foods that fight it and keep your mouth fresh

Bacteria in the mouth leftover from the food you eat can create bad breath. Check out the list of foods that fight bad breath.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 17, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Bad breath is a common condition and it may be due to a lack of hygiene or a symptom of other prolonged oral diseases.

Food like garlic and onions contain smelly oils transported through the blood. Those oils reach the lungs, where you breathe them out when talking. But some foods have the opposite effect and fight bad breath.

Check out the list of foods that fight bad breath:

1. Green tea

Green tea
1/5

Green tea contains catechin, a powerful antioxidant, that can fend off bacteria by reducing sulphur compounds that cause foul breath.

2. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits
2/5

These fruits are rich in vitamin C which is not only helpful for keeping bacteria in check, but also helps combat gum diseases and gingivitis.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt
3/5

Yogurt has probiotics (good bacteria), it can overpower the bad foul-smelling bacteria. It is also rich in vitamin D, which slows the development of germs in the body.  

4. Basil (Tulsi)

Basil (Tulsi)
4/5

Natural molecules in basil called polyphenols are effective at treating bad breath, research has revealed. Basil can be easily found in Indian homes.

5. Ginger

Ginger
5/5

6-gingerol found in ginger activates a salivary enzyme that aids in the breakdown of sulphur compounds in the mouth.

You can take crushed ginger with warm water and lemon for a quick mouthwash.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.