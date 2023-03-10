Bachchan to SKR: These are highly educated actors in Bollywood

Here's the list of Bollywood actors who are highly qualified but chose film line as a career.
Often when we see actors and actresses on the big screen, we only get a glimpse of their acting and their beauty. There is a belief in our mind that education does not matter for people who want to show their talent in the acting world, whereas it is not so at all. There are many celebrities on the big screen who are well-educated and are known for their acting as well as their education.
Let us know about the education of those top 5 actors on the big screen, who are equally strong in terms of acting as well as education.
1. Amitabh Bachchan
Everyone loves Amitabh Bachchan for his stellar performances in films like Sholay, Kalia, Baghban, Paa, but very few people know that the Big B of Bollywood is highly educated. He completed his graduation from Sherwood College, Nainital and then studied Arts and Science from Kirori Mal College, DU. In addition, he has been awarded a doctorate degree from the University of Queensland in Australia.
2. Shah Rukh Khan
The Badshah of Bollywood is also one of the most educated actors. Shah Rukh Khan was an excellent student during his school and college days and also earned many awards. He did his schooling from St. Columbia School and then went to Hansraj College to pursue his graduation in Economics and then went to Jamia Millia Islamia to study Mass Communication. However, he did not complete it and dropped out to try his luck in acting.
3. John Abraham
Belonging to a mixed family background, John Abraham's mother is a Parsi and his father is a Christian. She started her Bollywood career with modeling. John did his primary education from Bombay Scottish School, Maharashtra and then did his MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.
4. Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood's bubbly actress Parineeti is far ahead in the field of education. She started her acting career in the year 2011 with the film Ladies vs Ricky Behl. Parineeti holds a triple honors degree in Economics, Finance and Business from Manchester Business School, England.
5. Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood superstar Taapsee has made a significant mark in Bollywood with her stellar performances in films such as Thappad, Pink, Manmarziyaan, and many more. She graduated in Computer Engineering and worked as a software professional before joining Bollywood.